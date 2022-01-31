Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana sells out for fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no easy task, collecting thousands of recycled beads and sorting them all, but that’s what one nonprofit has been busy doing.

“They all brought beads home and sorted and sorted and sorted for the past 3 weeks to get all the beads sorted to have our beads sale,” President of the Autism Society of Southwest Louisiana, Angelique Reber said.

It’s to raise money for those on the autism spectrum, offering them a chance to enjoy an excursion at Camp Hopen, in which they can build some special skills and courage. It’s been hard for the nonprofit to provide that opportunity recently with limited fundraising.

“It’s been 2 years,” Reber said. “We haven’t been able to do it because of COVID. These are beads we’ve been collecting since 2019. I mean we’re almost out of beads. We’re soaring!”

That happiness comes after months of strife.

“We have been distraught by COVID and the hurricanes,” Reber said. “We haven’t been able to do any fundraisers so our funds have been depleted.”

Organizers were pleasantly surprised to see so many people show up to support them this year.

To learn more about their organization or to volunteer visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AutismSocietySWLouisianaChapter/ or give them a call at (337) 855-2068.

