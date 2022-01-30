50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2022.

Dathon Joseph Broussard, 18, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; simple burglary.

Joseph Clay Duhon, 46, Westlake: Resisting an officer; obscenity; direct contempt of court.

Gilbert Franklin Robinson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); operating while intoxicated, second offense; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; careless operation.

Ezavien Dwan Tiere Grant, 20, Coushatta: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); resisting an officer; out-of-state detainer (2 charges); probation detainer.

Clifton Glenn Bennett, 36, Houston, TX: Aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Michael Corey Graves, 49, Porter, TX: Residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 (2 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Donald Ray Steitler, 42, Starks: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; safety helmets.

Michael Joshua Davis, 33, New Orleans: Simple burglary; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; theft less than $1,000.

Ray Jerome-Anthony Murray, 26, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Danielle Carol Koch, 33, Coal City, IL: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Jonathan Paul Hornsby, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Dwight Delaney Johnson II, 20, Cameron: Battery of a police officer, injury that requires medical attention; resisting an officer by violence; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Hailey Marie Lominac, 19, Moss Bluff: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

