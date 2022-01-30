50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 72-year-old Louisiana man’s body was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville Saturday morning. His capsized fishing boat was found tied to a stump about 600 yards from the shore.

Austin Cryer, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden, said the man’s death is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office because the man was from that part of Louisiana. Also, the victim’s boat was found on the Louisiana side of Toledo Bend.

Cryer said he is not releasing the man’s name at this time because he is waiting for approval from the man’s family.

According to Cryer, the Louisiana man’s family last saw him at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday when he went fishing on Toledo Bend. He added that the victim’s family members got concerned after the wind on the lake picked up and went looking for him. Cryer said a family member with binoculars found their loved ones capsized boat tied to a stump.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, the man’s body was found floating in the lake, Cryer said.

The TP&W game warden said several fishermen happened by at that time and brought the man’s body to shore. Cryer said the Shelby County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The man was wearing a life jacket, Cryer said. He added the water temperature at that time was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We don’t know how long he was in the water,” Cryer said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 31, 2022
Raymond Louis Williams
Jonesville man arrested for attacking Vernon Parish victim
Six Calcasieu Parish Libraries offering free rapid COVID test kits
Six Calcasieu Parish Libraries offering free rapid COVID test kits
Alex S. Meyer, 34, of Port Arthur, was arrested Jan. 22, in Orange County, Texas, on a warrant...
Third person arrested in connection with utility wire theft near Vinton
Lake Charles to hold public meeting for businesses along Mardi Gras parade route