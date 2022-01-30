Little Debbie snack cakes are now ice cream

(Gray News) – You can now eat your favorite snack cake by the pint.

Seven of Little Debbie’s classic snacks will be getting an ice cream makeover.

Starting Feb. 1, these ice cream flavors will be popping up in the freezer:

Oatmeal Creme Pies

Cosmic Brownies

Zebra Cakes

Honey Buns

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls

Swiss Rolls

Nutty Bars

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon after the success of an ice cream based on the Christmas tree cakes last November.

The pints will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50. All seven flavors will be available year round.

