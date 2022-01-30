FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase this week, colder weather in the forecast

We'll see a cool evening, but a clear one to head outside (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect afternoon as sunshine has been around and that has helped to warm us up with many areas managing to reach the middle to upper 60′s. Changes are on the way to start next week however as rain will be arriving starting late Monday and persisting for much of the upcoming week before colder weather arrives to end the week.

Rain chances low for much of Monday, increasing later in the day (KPLC)

For those who may have plans this evening or are just wanting to get out and enjoy the warmer weather our forecast looks to be just fine as we see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Most of the cloud cover looks to stay away for the early evening but once we head into the overnight hours, especially after midnight our clouds will be more widespread in nature as our next system approaches. Our winds this afternoon have continued to be out of the south and slowly bringing moisture back to the area with time. That won’t change as our moisture will continue to increase and we will feel it more so tomorrow as our dew points continue to rise. You may want a light jacket heading out this evening with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 50′s. Lows for Monday morning occur before daylight with many areas in the middle to upper 40′s for those heading off to work and school. Most of Monday looks to stay on the drier side with our rain chances coming in more so for the late evening hours and into the overnight time-frame heading into Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will still be warm as we are close to average with temperatures in the middle to upper 60′s for most.

We'll see an unsettled start to the work week (KPLC)

Our rain chances aren’t going anywhere anytime soon as we see several disturbances making their way towards Southwest Louisiana and meanwhile we can expect our warm afternoons to continue. Highs look to stay fairly steady in the lower 70′s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with increased cloud cover and showers sticking around. While it won’t be raining every minute of the day, showers look to be more likely for Tuesday morning and then again on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be watching for a stronger cold front to arrive on Thursday bringing widespread showers and storms and even colder air to our region. Something we may have to watch for is a few stronger storms with the front, but as we get closer models will be able to give us a better understanding of where.

Cooler and stormy weather likely heading into late week (KPLC)

If you do like the warmer weather make sure to enjoy it while we have it because Winter is not done yet as we take a tumble for late week. On Thursday our front will be passing through and we start warm, but temperatures will free fall throughout the day and by the time we wake up on Friday morning we may be dealing with temperatures at or below freezing. Highs will be some 25-30 degrees cooler with upper 40′s likely for Friday and Saturday. It’s something we will monitor as we get closer, but for now make sure to grab the rain gear for the upcoming week.

Pretty healthy totals of rain on the way (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

