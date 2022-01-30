Bengals come back from 18-point deficit to book berth in Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

Vonn Bell intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on an errant third-down pass to end the Chiefs’ first overtime possession.

The Bengals drove the ball down the field well into kicker Evan McPherson’s field goal range, and “Money Mack” knocked it through the uprights to guarantee the team their first Super Bowl berth since the 1988-89 season.

“We showin’ the world that we belong here,” running back Joe Mixon said after the game. “This is going to be the standard... We did not flinch, the moment was never too big for us... And we’re not done.”

SHOOOOOOOOOTER SENDS US TO LA!



Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/vb03jFYigS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

The Bengals will play the winner of the San Fransisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, who square off in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.

[Photos from the second half | Photos from the first half]

The Chiefs came into the game as 7.5-point favorites and played like it from the start. Mahomes began 13 for 14 for 153 yards. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions to go up 21-3.

Things looked dire for Cincinnati. To make matters worse, the team lost its starting tight end CJ Uzomah to a knee injury early in the first quarter. The injury is suspected to be an MCI strain, according to NFL Network.

Thank you for your prayers 🤎🤎 focused on getting right for our game in 2 weeks!! LET’S GO #WINCINNATI — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) January 31, 2022

But the Bengals responded late in the second quarter with a quick pass to Samaje Perrine, who didn’t stop running until he reached paydirt, cutting the lead to 11.

A grown man TD for @samajp32!



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/5UY2Q5oRBH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2022

The Chiefs had an opportunty to add points at the end of the first half, but with seconds remaining, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Ried gambled at the goal line rather than going for the field goal. The Bengals made the stop and went into the half down 11, the same deficit as the Jan. 2 game against the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium.

‘I can’t hear a thing!’ Bengals-Chiefs halftime show goes off the rails

The Bengals started the second half by handing the Chiefs’ offense its first of five consecutive stops without scoring. Cincinnati then drove down the field with the help of a 44-yard deep ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins, and McPherson kicked a field goal to make it 21-13 Chiefs.

During the drive, Ja’Marr Chase broke the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in the NFL postseason.

Then came what announcer Tony Romo dubbed the play of the game, a rare Mahomes interception at the hands of BJ Hill. Burrow would cap the ensuing drive with a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. A two-point conversion tied the game up at 21-21. The Chiefs hadn’t scored since the first quarter.

You can hear the WHO DEY @Bengals chants at Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/OjRlG2VX6G — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

The Bengals then took their first lead of the game on another McPherson field goal, his 12th of more than 50 yards this year. Burrow made two spectacular third-down plays with his legs to sustain the drive.

But a four-minute drive by the Chiefs that ended in a field goal tied the game up and sent it into overtime.

Then came Bell’s pick and McPherson’s kick, and the Bengals finished with a Super Bowl berth.

Mahomes is now 37-1 when leading by more than 15 points in his career.

Bengals K Evan McPherson this season:



- 12 FG made from 50+ yards (most by any kicker in a single season ever)

- 3 game-winning FG in OT/as time expired in the regular season (Weeks 1, 4, 17)

- 2 game-winning FG in OT/as time expired in the playoffs



Money Mac. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

Patrick Mahomes when he holds a 14+ point lead:



vs Joe Burrow: 0-2

vs every other QB: 39-2#WhoDey pic.twitter.com/NhxJSD5QZd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 30, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.