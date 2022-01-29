Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey dies after battle with brain tumor

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I am informing you that Robert “Bob” Hardey, Mayor of

the City of Westlake passed away this morning at approximately 6:25 AM. He was at home surrounded

by his family. Bob was a great man and did an amazing job for the city. The legacy he leaves is one of

hard work and dedication to the city he loved. “Always do the right thing for the right reason” was one

of his favorite sayings.

As we move forward, the city will continue to “do the right thing for the right reasons” and continue to

work hard for our city. A Special Meeting will be held in the next few days to appoint an Interim Mayor.

Until that time, Daniel W. Racca, Mayor Pro-Tempore will continue to as our acting Mayor.

We ask for your continued prayers for his family, friends, and the City of Westlake. Bob was a great

leader and will be missed.