Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey dies after battle with brain tumor

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Mayor Robert “Bob” Hardey, 66, of Westlake died Saturday morning at his home after battling a brain tumor, city officials announced.
Hardey took office on Jan. 1, 2015, and was serving his second term at the helm of the city. Prior to being mayor, he served on the city council for more than a decade.
Mayor Hardey was recognized as Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce in 2021 for his accomplishments as mayor during a time of hardship for Southwest Louisiana.
