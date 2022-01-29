SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2022.

Marcus Keith Pentecost, 30, Sulphur: Negligent homicide; hit-and-run driving, death or serious bodily injury; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; careless operation.

Simone Monea Carrier, 22, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on motor vehicles; driver must be licensed.

Christopher Joseph Flores, 29, Houston, TX: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; hit-and-run driving; driver must be licensed; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions banned; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.

David P. Bordelon, 53, Eunice: Failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal statute (7 charges).

Samantha Ann Power, 35, Bell City: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Damonte Joseph Batiste, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; home invasion; armed robbert, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty.

Justin Abel Stewart, 19, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brittany Erin Wheat, 35, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 charges).

Kelly Jude Cormier, 47, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Brandon Paul Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Wilson Terrance Wesley Fuselier, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Jonathan Christian Tyler Roberts, 30, Kinder: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; home invasion; stalking, second offense; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Christopher David Tracy, 34, Sulphur: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Randy Ray Moore Jr., 47, Sulphur: Theft from $25,000 or more; simple burglary.

Howard John Dejean III, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Sofia Nima-Tziis Garcia, 28, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.