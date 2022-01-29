State auditor explains Oakdale investigation

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Earlier this week, we told you about an audit investigation on Oakdale City Hall. A special meeting was held, and many locals voiced their frustrations with the mayor, many wondering how years went by before former city clerk, Melissa Schaefer, was caught stealing nearly a million dollars.

Discrepancies in the city’s books were pointed out at a council meeting in June, when the city’s CPA presented a financial report. It outlined fraud and misused city funds. His report indicated over $350,000 was taken just in the last three years.

The accused employee, Melissa Schaefer, died on March 11 after serving as Oakdale City Clerk for more than 18 years. The report says Schaefer had access to two electronic devices allowing her to initiate and approve transactions.

“She was providing deceptive answers from what we were told to those folks, and they knew her in a small town, and trusted her,” state investigative audit manager, Kevin Kelley said. “She used that trust to facilitate what she did.”

Once red flags were raised, the state auditor started an investigation. Kevin Kelley confirms what Mayor Gene Paul said in an earlier interview this week.

“She would present it to him, whatever she wanted, and then he would do the audit, and that’s the way it went,” Paul said.

It wasn’t until transactions from the city didn’t align with their records that it was evident something was wrong. At that point, Schaefer had allegedly paid herself over $770,000 dollars through checks and payments to her credit card.

“The invoices she provided had some questionable information on them,” Kelley said. “I believe they were from two or three years ago. She had taken them and tried to pass them off as a current year expense.”

“Nobody went behind her for anything and checked any of that when it comes to payroll,” a community member said at the special meeting.

Oakdale taxpayers are outraged, saying neglect from the mayor allowed this to happen.

“You stated as mayor that you’re not responsible for overseeing the finance committee, but as mayor, I think collectively, we believe you are responsible,” another community member said.

They claimed by giving one employee full control, leaders allowed the fraudulent activity.

“She would input the amounts to be transferred for payroll and also do the bank reconciliation,” Kelley said. “So when she added some extra transactions to her bank account those were not posted to the accounting system, but it was on the bank statement. So, if there was another party doing the bank reconciliation, there would have been questions every month.”

In a letter included in the auditor’s report, Mayor Gene Paul said Oakdale has recovered $105,000. He announced Monday that the city has filed a civil suit against Schaefer’s family.

