Shooting survivor speaks about shooting death of her mom, allegedly killed by husband

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been more than three weeks since the shooting that killed Kenesha Camile Spencer and injured her daughter.

The suspect has been indicted, and the daughter remains hospitalized.

Earlier this month a grand jury returned indictments against Sheron Lamar Lewis, who is in jail awaiting trial.

The grand jury indicted Lewis on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lewis was married Kenesha Camile Spencer, the woman shot to death on Jan. 5.

Her daughter, Kendria Peghee, was shot in the same incident and is still hospitalized. She hopes Lewis is convicted and given the ultimate punishment.

“I would like to see him get the death penalty because he killed my mom, I’m suffering in the hospital and my younger siblings had to watch my mom get killed,” said Peghee.

Kendria is 22 years old and her younger siblings are seven, eight and ten.

Officials with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office say they have not decided yet whether to seek the death penalty.

Kendria says her injuries are severe.

“My stomach, and my legs and my foot and they found one in my head,” she said.

She believes she will walk again with therapy. Kendria says the violence started after her mom told Lewis it was over.

“She told him she was leaving him and that set him off, and that’s what led to him killing her,” said Peghee.

“He shot her, and he shot me, and he just kept shooting her, kept shooting her,” she said.

Kendria says she managed to call 911 but survived by feigning death.

“I played dead. That’s how I’m alive today. I played dead,” said the 22-year-old.

Kendria says her mom was a wonderful person.

“She made sure her kids were well taken care of. She made sure my siblings and I had everything we needed. She didn’t mind working hard to make sure that we were okay. She is sad she won’t be able attend her mother’s service because she cannot yet leave the hospital.

Public Defender Josh Monroe has been appointed to represent Lewis and has no comment since the case is ongoing.

Kenesha Spencer’s funeral is tomorrow at Kings Funeral Home.

Visitation starts at noon and the funeral is at two. Also, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise money to help support Kendria’s three young siblings.

