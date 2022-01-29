No. 19 LSU’s comeback falls short to TCU

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU’s (16-5) comeback against TCU (14-4) fell short as the Tigers lost their game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge 77-68 on Saturday, Jan. 29.

It was the Horned Frogs first win against an SEC opponent since 1954.

The Tigers trailed as many as 16 with just under 16 minutes left to play in the second half and then LSU went on a 15-2 run to cut the Horned Frogs lead down to 52-47 after Brandon Murray capped it off run with a three pointer.

Murray would then get the Tigers back within one on another three with 9:36 left to play to make it 55-54, but TCU would once again extend their lead back to five points at 59-54. Xavier Pinson in his first game back since his injury would get the Tigers back within three after a made dunk.

The Horned Frogs would get their lead back up to nine to make it 65-56 with 6:51 left, but LSU continued to fight back and got the lead down to three and trailed 65-62 with 5:20 left to play.

LSU was unable to take the lead within the final few minutes against the Horned Frogs and the closet they got was three points in the final five minutes. TCU built their lead back to nine with 1:30 left to play.

The Tigers had four players in double figures, led by Tari Eason who had 16 points, followed by Gaines and Darius Days who each had 14 and Murray had 10 points.

As a team LSU shot 24-for-65 from the field and 6-for-19 from behind the arc.

The Tigers will return to SEC play as they take on Ole Miss at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.