Jan. 28 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
BOYS FINALS
Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 27
Barbe 75, Lafayette 36
Washington-Marion 55, LaGrange 48
Jennings 57, St. Louis 54
Westlake 63, LCCP 60 - F/OT
Vinton 51, Pickering 50
Iowa 80, South Beauregard 44
Hamilton Christian 96, Gueydan 48
Evans 84, Ebarb 58
JS Clark 65, Hathaway 58
Lacassine 54, Episcopal of Acadiana 49
GIRLS FINALS
Lafayette 67, Barbe 45
LaGrange 81, Washington-Marion 45
St. Louis 60, Jennings 45
Iota 48, Northwest 40
Rosepine 56, Kinder 50
Pickering 53, Vinton 51 - F/OT
Fairview 93, Pitkin 54
Grand Lake 51, Oberlin 44
Merryville 65, East Beauregard 50
Oak Hill 72, Reeves 42
Evans 68, Ebarb 39
Elton 55, Basile 51
SOCCER FINALS
(G) South Beauregard 3, Grant 2
(G) Sam Houston 2, Carencro 1
(B) DeRidder 2, Natchitoches Central 0
(B) Carencro 2, Sam Houston 1
