Jan. 28 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

BOYS FINALS

Sulphur 42, Sam Houston 27

Barbe 75, Lafayette 36

Washington-Marion 55, LaGrange 48

Jennings 57, St. Louis 54

Westlake 63, LCCP 60 - F/OT

Vinton 51, Pickering 50

Iowa 80, South Beauregard 44

Hamilton Christian 96, Gueydan 48

Evans 84, Ebarb 58

JS Clark 65, Hathaway 58

Lacassine 54, Episcopal of Acadiana 49

GIRLS FINALS

Lafayette 67, Barbe 45

LaGrange 81, Washington-Marion 45

St. Louis 60, Jennings 45

Iota 48, Northwest 40

Rosepine 56, Kinder 50

Pickering 53, Vinton 51 - F/OT

Fairview 93, Pitkin 54

Grand Lake 51, Oberlin 44

Merryville 65, East Beauregard 50

Oak Hill 72, Reeves 42

Evans 68, Ebarb 39

Elton 55, Basile 51

SOCCER FINALS

(G) South Beauregard 3, Grant 2

(G) Sam Houston 2, Carencro 1

(B) DeRidder 2, Natchitoches Central 0

(B) Carencro 2, Sam Houston 1

