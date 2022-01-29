FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect start to the weekend, sunny and warm for our Sunday

Temperatures continue to warm heading into Sunday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you have been able to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather we have been having this afternoon as sunshine remains abundant thanks high pressure remaining in charge. We’ll continue to keep the nice weather around for Sunday before changes arrive to start the new week as rain chances will begin to increase with several disturbances on the way.

We'll see temperatures around 5-10 degrees above average (KPLC)

For those who may have plans to head out tonight there will be no worries of any rain or bad weather as skies remain mostly clear with just a few passing cirrus clouds from time to time. There has been a subtle change in wind direction today though as winds are now more southwesterly, which will help to bring back some moisture during the overnight hours. Make sure to grab the jacket before heading out this evening as temperatures will fall back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for our early evening plans and eventually back into the lower to middle 40′s as the night goes on. Thankfully waking up on Sunday morning we won’t be quiet as cold as lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s for most areas before cloud cover builds during the day Sunday. Expect our afternoon to be a little warmer for Sunday as highs manage to reach the middle to upper 60′s and that will be the start of a warming trend we can expect for the upcoming week.

Our next system moves in for Monday and brings a few showers (KPLC)

As we move through the evening on Sunday our attention will begin to turn to the west as an upper level disturbance will begin to move closer and bring our rain chances up. Now the start of Monday looks to remain on the dry side with no issues other than it being a little muggy and cloudy as the system moves closer. Highs will once again be at or slightly above average with many areas sitting in the middle to upper 60′s, but our rain chances look to increase for the late afternoon and evening hours before a more steady rain moves in for Monday night. One thing we will have to deal with over the course of the upcoming week is a more unsettled pattern as showers and storms look likely right on through the middle of the week until we can get a stronger cold front to move through on Thursday. Highs will stay on the warmer side as most afternoons are in the lower 70′s through Wednesday before big changes arrive for the second half of the week.

Looking long range our cold weather will make a return (KPLC)

By Thursday temperatures will be falling as a cold front moves through and while the morning may start off on the warmer side our temperatures will quickly fall throughout the day as cold air rushes in from the north. Highs on Friday and to start next weekend will only be in the middle to upper 40′s, so we’ll see about a 25-30 degree drop in 24 hours. We’ll keep our eye out for frost and freeze potentials heading into late week as well with overnight lows at or below freezing, but we still have plenty of time to watch. For now make sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather before we reach next week.

Rain chances and totals on the increase for the week ahead (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

