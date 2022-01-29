50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
A special meeting was held, and many locals voiced their frustrations with the mayor, many...
State auditor explains Oakdale investigation
A special meeting was held, and many locals voiced their frustrations with the mayor, many...
State auditor explains Oakdale investigation
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder