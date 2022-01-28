Two arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries in south Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are accused of numerous vehicle burglaries and firearm thefts in the south Lake Charles area, according to the Calcasieu Paris Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in the areas of Tom Hebert Road, Crestview, Glen Prairie, Delord Lane and Swan Drive in January, said Kayla Vincent of CPSO.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned the suspects were breaking the glass on locked vehicles to gain entry as well as burglarizing unlocked vehicles, Vincent said. Detectives were also advised three firearms were stolen during the vehicle burglaries.

During further investigation, detectives identified two suspects responsible for the burglaries as Wyatt Z. Peterson, 18, and Armorian D. Hadnot, 24, Vincent said.

VCIU detectives with the assistance of CPSO ACT-Team deputies executed a search warrant at the suspects’ home on Jan. 24, Vincent said. Detectives located five firearms, one of which had been reported stolen through LCPD.

Detectives also located multiple credit cards belonging to one of the victims from the vehicle burglaries, Vincent said.

Peterson and Hadnot were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on nine counts of simple burglary; three counts of theft of a firearm; three counts of theft less than $1,000; and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.

Peterson is additionally charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Judge Tony Fazzio set Peterson’s bond at $95,000 and Hadnot’s bond at $99,500.

The firearms stolen during the vehicle burglaries have not yet been recovered, Vincent said. Detectives are currently investigating the ownership of the remaining four firearms seized from the home.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

CPSO VCIU Detectives Matthew Bean and James Rathke are the lead investigators on these cases.

