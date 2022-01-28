SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2022.

Dymond Kvon Brown, 20, Welsh: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; improper display of a temporary license tag.

Traevion D’Jon Kelly, 22, Welch: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana.

Gene Russell Hill Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Terrell Curtis Anthony Bell, 22, Baton Rouge: Out of state detainer; driver must be licensed.

Geremiah Fitzgerald Booker, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Shane Eric Perkins, 37, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; driving with a revoked license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Reid Thompson Jr., 34, Westlake: Partial reimbursement by indigents; battery of a dating partner; probation violation.

Manuel Castillo II, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Bank fraud; theft under $5,000.

Brandon Joseph Pickens, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 45, Pearland, TX: Third offense DWI (2 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic; hit and run.

