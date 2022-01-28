Sports Person of the Week - Myca Trail

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lady Saints of St. Louis Catholic have been on a tear the past few seasons, and forward Myca Trail’s impact has been a big factor why.

“I think as a freshman she averaged 15 points per game and that’s unreal for a sixth man to average 15 points in high school,” said Lady Saints coach Tony Johnson. “The in her sophomore year, she’s been all-state every year since then, averaging over 20 [points].”

Trail said her short learning curve was due to her embracing her role.

“Coming in as a freshman, I knew what my job was and that was to literally get rebounds and make layups,” admitted Trail. “Falling into that role was kind of easy and then getting older and knowing, ok now I’m about to be a starter, I’m about to have more responsibilities.”

Handling those responsibilities led to the senior becoming a state champion in 2021 and signing to play college ball with ULM.

“What drew their eyes to me was that I was different,” said Trail. “The kind of character that I have the kind of person I am off the court. What drew me to them is basically kind of like the same thing their coaching staff is amazing. They pick the best of the best it’s not even just about basketball they were there they supported me.”

In addition to those accolades, Trail eclipsed the 2,000-career point mark earlier this month in the Lady Saints’ 60-45 district win over Jennings.

“Yeah it was a bunch of cheering, everyone was really happy,” said Trail. “I felt overwhelmed it was kind of unbelievable at first, like ‘I’m like 2,000 already?’ I was like ‘woah.’ It was surprising. It was a shock. But I was very happy, I was very emotional.”

As Trail and the Lady Saints continue to soar through the rest of the regular season, they’re aiming to win another district title and make it back to a fourth-straight Division II title game.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.