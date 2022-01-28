50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Sulphur man

Ronald W. Richard Jr., 38, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, after his family had not...
Ronald W. Richard Jr., 38, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, after his family had not been in contact with him since Dec. 2, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Vincent asked anyone who has seen Richard or knows of his whereabouts to call 337-491-3605.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 38-year-old Sulphur man who was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Detectives received information on Jan. 7 that he was possibly seen in the DeQuincy area, according to authorities.

Detectives attempted to confirm the possible siting but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 491-3605.

