Sheriff’s office searching for missing Sulphur man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 38-year-old Sulphur man who was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Detectives received information on Jan. 7 that he was possibly seen in the DeQuincy area, according to authorities.

Detectives attempted to confirm the possible siting but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 491-3605.

