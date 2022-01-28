Qualifying for March 26 election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Candidates who qualified for the March 26 election. Qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
CALCASIEU
Lake Charles City Council District A
- Ronnie Harvey (D)
- T.A. Jones (D)
Sulphur Mayor
- Mike Danahay (no party)
Sulphur City Council District 1
- Dru Ellender (R)
Sulphur City Council District 2
- Mike Koonce (R)
- Nicholas Nezat (R)
Sulphur City Council District 3
- Melinda Hardy (D)
Sulphur City Council District 4
- Joy Abshire (R)
Sulphur City Council District 5
- Mandy Thomas (R)
ALLEN PARISH
Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C
- Gary Ortego (R)
BEAUREGARD PARISH
DeRidder Mayor
- Misty Clanton (no party)
- Michael Harris (D)
- Kelly St. Germain (independent)
DeRidder Councilmen at-large
(Two to be selected)
- Vincent Labue (independent)
- Paula Spikes Piper (D)
- Danny Reynolds (R)
- Lydia Reynolds (R)
- Billy Spikes (D)
DeRidder City Council District 1
- Wayne Godfrey Sr. (D)
- Kimaron Haynes Moore (D)
DeRidder City Council District 2
- Artie Hickman (no party)
DeRidder City Council District 3
- John Marcello (R)
DeRidder City Council District 4
- Dane Bergeron (R)
- Randy Larken (independent)
DeRidder City Council District 5
- MK Dokwal (R)
- Raymond Henderson (independent)
- Keith Hooper (R)
Merryville Mayor
- Shelia Lanier Smith (no party)
Merryville Chief of Police
- Tommy Robberson (R)
- Robert Thompson (D)
- Randal Yawn (R)
Merryville Aldermen
(Five to be elected)
- Daniel Campbell (R)
- Sharon Myers (no party)
- Dale Reinhardt (no party)
- Allison Page Robberson (R)
- Sara Barnes Sellers (R)
- Darrell Thompson (R)
- Fred Walker (D)
CAMERON PARISH
Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- Byron Gibbs (no party)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
District Attorney
- Elliott Cassidy (R)
- Lauren Heinen (R)
- Daniel Sparks (independent)
VERNON PARISH
Leesville Mayor
- Rick Allen (no party)
- Lou Lou Hopkins (D)
Leesville City Councilmen at-large
(Two to be elected)
- Alice Guess (D)
- Phillip Hunt (R)
Leesville City Council District 1
- Vicki Chance King (D)
- Chris Robertson (R)
Leesville City Council District 2
- Willie Mae Kennedy (D)
- Louis Smith (D)
Leesville City Council District 3
- Nicole Ybarra (no party)
Leesville City Council District 4
- Jessica Herring (no party)
- Delain Perkins Prewitt (R)
New Llano Mayor
- Joe Joe Stafford (R)
- Carolyn Todd (D)
New Llano Chief of Police
- Todd Scott (R)
New Llano Councilmen
(Five to be elected)
- Charlotte McHenry Cooper (D)
- Lesley Poteat (D)
- Terry Speicher (R)
- Stew Steward (D)
- Ervin Wilson (D)
