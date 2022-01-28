Qualifying for March 26 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Candidates who qualified for the March 26 election. Qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

CALCASIEU

Lake Charles City Council District A

Ronnie Harvey (D)

T.A. Jones (D)

Sulphur Mayor

Mike Danahay (no party)

Sulphur City Council District 1

Dru Ellender (R)

Sulphur City Council District 2

Mike Koonce (R)

Nicholas Nezat (R)

Sulphur City Council District 3

Melinda Hardy (D)

Sulphur City Council District 4

Joy Abshire (R)

Sulphur City Council District 5

Mandy Thomas (R)

ALLEN PARISH

Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

Gary Ortego (R)

BEAUREGARD PARISH

DeRidder Mayor

Misty Clanton (no party)

Michael Harris (D)

Kelly St. Germain (independent)

DeRidder Councilmen at-large

(Two to be selected)

Vincent Labue (independent)

Paula Spikes Piper (D)

Danny Reynolds (R)

Lydia Reynolds (R)

Billy Spikes (D)

DeRidder City Council District 1

Wayne Godfrey Sr. (D)

Kimaron Haynes Moore (D)

DeRidder City Council District 2

Artie Hickman (no party)

DeRidder City Council District 3

John Marcello (R)

DeRidder City Council District 4

Dane Bergeron (R)

Randy Larken (independent)

DeRidder City Council District 5

MK Dokwal (R)

Raymond Henderson (independent)

Keith Hooper (R)

Merryville Mayor

Shelia Lanier Smith (no party)

Merryville Chief of Police

Tommy Robberson (R)

Robert Thompson (D)

Randal Yawn (R)

Merryville Aldermen

(Five to be elected)

Daniel Campbell (R)

Sharon Myers (no party)

Dale Reinhardt (no party)

Allison Page Robberson (R)

Sara Barnes Sellers (R)

Darrell Thompson (R)

Fred Walker (D)

CAMERON PARISH

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Byron Gibbs (no party)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

District Attorney

Elliott Cassidy (R)

Lauren Heinen (R)

Daniel Sparks (independent)

VERNON PARISH

Leesville Mayor

Rick Allen (no party)

Lou Lou Hopkins (D)

Leesville City Councilmen at-large

(Two to be elected)

Alice Guess (D)

Phillip Hunt (R)

Leesville City Council District 1

Vicki Chance King (D)

Chris Robertson (R)

Leesville City Council District 2

Willie Mae Kennedy (D)

Louis Smith (D)

Leesville City Council District 3

Nicole Ybarra (no party)

Leesville City Council District 4

Jessica Herring (no party)

Delain Perkins Prewitt (R)

New Llano Mayor

Joe Joe Stafford (R)

Carolyn Todd (D)

New Llano Chief of Police

Todd Scott (R)

New Llano Councilmen

(Five to be elected)

Charlotte McHenry Cooper (D)

Lesley Poteat (D)

Terry Speicher (R)

Stew Steward (D)

Ervin Wilson (D)

