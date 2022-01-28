Advertisement

Qualifying for March 26 election

Louisiana's GeauxVote mobile smartphone app provides voter registration information as well as...
Louisiana's GeauxVote mobile smartphone app provides voter registration information as well as information about voting districts, sample ballots, polling places and election results.(Source: Amy Whitehead)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Candidates who qualified for the March 26 election. Qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

CALCASIEU

Lake Charles City Council District A

  • Ronnie Harvey (D)
  • T.A. Jones (D)

Sulphur Mayor

  • Mike Danahay (no party)

Sulphur City Council District 1

  • Dru Ellender (R)

Sulphur City Council District 2

  • Mike Koonce (R)
  • Nicholas Nezat (R)

Sulphur City Council District 3

  • Melinda Hardy (D)

Sulphur City Council District 4

  • Joy Abshire (R)

Sulphur City Council District 5

  • Mandy Thomas (R)

ALLEN PARISH

Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

  • Gary Ortego (R)

BEAUREGARD PARISH

DeRidder Mayor

  • Misty Clanton (no party)
  • Michael Harris (D)
  • Kelly St. Germain (independent)

DeRidder Councilmen at-large

(Two to be selected)

  • Vincent Labue (independent)
  • Paula Spikes Piper (D)
  • Danny Reynolds (R)
  • Lydia Reynolds (R)
  • Billy Spikes (D)

DeRidder City Council District 1

  • Wayne Godfrey Sr. (D)
  • Kimaron Haynes Moore (D)

DeRidder City Council District 2

  • Artie Hickman (no party)

DeRidder City Council District 3

  • John Marcello (R)

DeRidder City Council District 4

  • Dane Bergeron (R)
  • Randy Larken (independent)

DeRidder City Council District 5

  • MK Dokwal (R)
  • Raymond Henderson (independent)
  • Keith Hooper (R)

Merryville Mayor

  • Shelia Lanier Smith (no party)

Merryville Chief of Police

  • Tommy Robberson (R)
  • Robert Thompson (D)
  • Randal Yawn (R)

Merryville Aldermen

(Five to be elected)

  • Daniel Campbell (R)
  • Sharon Myers (no party)
  • Dale Reinhardt (no party)
  • Allison Page Robberson (R)
  • Sara Barnes Sellers (R)
  • Darrell Thompson (R)
  • Fred Walker (D)

CAMERON PARISH

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Byron Gibbs (no party)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

District Attorney

  • Elliott Cassidy (R)
  • Lauren Heinen (R)
  • Daniel Sparks (independent)

VERNON PARISH

Leesville Mayor

  • Rick Allen (no party)
  • Lou Lou Hopkins (D)

Leesville City Councilmen at-large

(Two to be elected)

  • Alice Guess (D)
  • Phillip Hunt (R)

Leesville City Council District 1

  • Vicki Chance King (D)
  • Chris Robertson (R)

Leesville City Council District 2

  • Willie Mae Kennedy (D)
  • Louis Smith (D)

Leesville City Council District 3

  • Nicole Ybarra (no party)

Leesville City Council District 4

  • Jessica Herring (no party)
  • Delain Perkins Prewitt (R)

New Llano Mayor

  • Joe Joe Stafford (R)
  • Carolyn Todd (D)

New Llano Chief of Police

  • Todd Scott (R)

New Llano Councilmen

(Five to be elected)

  • Charlotte McHenry Cooper (D)
  • Lesley Poteat (D)
  • Terry Speicher (R)
  • Stew Steward (D)
  • Ervin Wilson (D)

DeRidder Mayor

  • Misty Clanton (no party)
  • Michael Harris (D)
  • Kelly St. Germain (independent)

DeRidder Councilman at-large

(Two to be selected)

  • Vincent Labue (independent)
  • Paula Spikes Piper (D)
  • Danny Reynolds (R)
  • Lydia Reynolds (R)
  • Billy Spikes (D)

DeRidder City Council District 5

  • MK Dokwal (R)
  • Raymond Henderson (independent)
  • Keith Hooper (R)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge

Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST

Politics

What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?

Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST
|
By Nicole Neuman
Senate Democrats say it’s important to pass federal legislation to ensure each person’s right to vote. Republican senators say bills have been passed to extend voting rights and the power of changing voting laws should remain at the state level.

Political

Sen. Cassidy’s property taxes triple after opponent questions assessment

Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST
|
By Robb Hays
The property taxes for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy have more than tripled after a reassessment of his massive home near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

Elections

McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable

Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
John McMahon has won the runoff for Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable.

Latest News

Elections

Dec. 11 Election: Results for Beauregard and Allen parishes

Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Results of the Dec. 11 election in Beauregard and Allen Parishes.

Elections

Dec. 11 Election: Calcasieu voters pass every tax renewal

Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Voters in Calcasieu Parish said yes to every decision on their ballots, including the special tax renewal for the school board.

Elections

Dec. 11 Election: Taxes on the ballot as SWLA voters head to the polls

Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Taxes on the ballot on Saturday.

Elections

Dec. 11 Election: Absentee ballot deadlines

Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
In a press release Tuesday, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder to voters regarding absentee ballot deadlines for the Dec. 11 election.

Elections

Dec. 11 Election: Early voting locations in SWLA

Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
In a recent press release, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder that early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4.

Politics

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office investigates after a shooting in Jennings

Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST