Police jury discusses Beauregard Jail construction at special meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A special Beauregard Parish Police Jury meeting was held Thursday, and the main topic of discussion revolved around construction on the parish’s jail. Built in the 1980′s, parish administrator Bryan McReynolds tells us hurricane damage added urgency to the much-needed construction.

“The locking mechanisms on the doors- the electronics were effected by power outages and surges, so we’ll be fixing that,” McReynolds said. “There are some water issues, plumbing issues and several issues in the kitchen area.”

Construction will take several months, and for safety reasons, inmates will be housed across different parishes.

“It’s really just precautionary to move the inmates out for their safety, for the safety of the sheriff deputies, and so were are trying to house those inmates out of parish,” McReynolds said.

Seeking funding from legislators and grants, McReynolds said months of temporary housing could cause the parish financial strain.

“It’s going to be a strain on the parish a little bit with finances, because we are housing all these inmates around the state,” McReynolds said. “So, we are looking at several avenues to fund that expense.”

Construction should take approximately six months.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.