Online registration to begin Feb. 3 for CITGO Innovation Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that online registration for the Citgo Innovation Academy at E.K. Key Elementary is set to open Feb. 3.

“The STEM Academy provides unique opportunities for students to be exposed to STEM jobs and careers at a young age,” STEM Master Teacher Kristina Benoit said. “We are teaching 21st century skills that enable them to be successful in STEM careers. It is amazing to watch them grow and develop their critical thinking skills and work through real-world problems.”

As preparations begin for the 2022-2023 school year, now is the time to join the academy as registration begins next week, the school board said.

In a new development this year, all registration will be conducted online via the school’s website, and registration will be open Feb. 3 through March 3, the school board said.

Any Calcasieu Parish student entering grades kindergarten through fifth, zoned to the following high schools, may register to be tested for admission into the Academy, according to the school board:

Sulphur

Vinton

Starks

Dequincy

Westlake

All applicants will be screened and ranked according to test scores, and ranking order will determine acceptance, according to the school board.

The school board said applicants will be given a test date and time when they register.

Proof of address and a $20 testing fee will be required at the time of the student’s scheduled test, and applicants entering 1st through 5th grade must also provide proof (a current report card) of a cumulative 2.5 GPA, according to the school board.

Tests will be scored by certified teachers, and applicants registering after the close of registration will be waitlisted and tested if space becomes available, according to the school board.

There are 24 spots available in kindergarten and limited spots available in all other grades, according to the school board.

The school board said students in the academy will be part of E. K. Key’s main student population for enrichment, recess, lunch, field trips and assemblies.

Extended Day Care is also available before and after school hours, but those interested will need to complete a separate registration process for Extended Day enrollment, according to the school board.

The Academy will be continuing partnerships with CITGO, the McNeese State University Engineering and Education Departments, and Sowela Technical Community College, according to the school board.

Any updated registration information will be available on E.K. Key’s social media pages, the school board said.

You are asked to contact the school directly at 337-217-4660 with any questions.

