Lamb on the lam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We all probably feel like lost sheep at some time during our lives. And we’re thankful once we are found again.

Here is the story of a local lost sheep who needs help with his predicament. And no pulling the wool over your eyes. This story may not have a happy ending unless the sheriff’s office gets the public’s help.

They call him Linus. He’s in his temporary home behind the Calcasieu Sheriff’s office. Why Linus?

“We call him Linus, we’ve given him a name because we figure he’ll make someone a nice, cozy blanket somewhere,” says Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory about the sheep in the pen.

Linus has been skittish lately, especially after a rash of lamb chop jokes by Guillory.

If you read the small ads in the newspaper, perhaps you know Linus was spotted around Old Number 7 Road and Vinton Big Woods road in Starks Dec. 27.

“Our units responded out there and we were able to keep Linus from getting run over by a car,” says Guillory.

But this lost sheep has not found his way home.

“We didn’t call Mary (who has a little lamb), we didn’t call Bo Peep. We put an ad in the paper asking if anyone was missing a lamb from that area,” he said. Yet no one responded.

It’s a month without anyone coming forward to claim Linus, which is what everyone wants.

“Eventually Linus is going to be sold at an auction, if nobody comes in and claims him, so he’ll be sold to the highest bidder,” admits Guillory.

Looks like it may take shear luck to reunite Linus with his rightful owner.

“It would be justice if he could find his way home. If anybody’s missing a sheep, please help us out here at the sheriff’s department and come identify your animal so we can return it back to you.”

So, if Linus is yours, deputies hope you won’t be sheepish about coming forward to claim him.

Call the sheriff’s department so he can be returned to his rightful owner. The ad says to contact the livestock division at 337-494-4517. Or the main number is 337-491-3715.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.