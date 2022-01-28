Lake Charles Regional Airport to receive $1 million from CARES Act

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be giving $1 million to the Lake Charles Regional Airport as part of the bipartisan CARES Act passed in March of 2020.

According to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the funding will be used to construct new terminal departure and arrival area canopies to provide shelter for passengers.

