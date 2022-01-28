50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Regional Airport to receive $1 million from CARES Act

(Luke Burdsall)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be giving $1 million to the Lake Charles Regional Airport as part of the bipartisan CARES Act passed in March of 2020.

According to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the funding will be used to construct new terminal departure and arrival area canopies to provide shelter for passengers.

