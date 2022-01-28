50/50 Thursdays
Hemphill man still at large gets life sentence for murder

Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did not show up for court, and a search was underway.(KTRE/SevrinLavenstein)
By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County jury has sentenced a Hemphill man convicted of murder.

The jury sentenced Matthew Edgar to 99 years or life in prison along with a fine of $10,000.

Edgar was convicted of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis by a jury Thursday, but Edgar was not in the courtroom. Edgar failed to show up for the third day of his trial, sparking a manhunt as authorities began searching for him.

On Thursday, David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers are assisting Sabine County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Edgar.

“He is currently a fugitive, and the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are actively currently searching for him,” said Joseph MacDonough, an investigator with Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, MacDonough said the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office is no longer actively searching for Edgar. He added that the case has been handed over to the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The mother of Livye Lewis, Darci Bass, said she fears for her safety with Edgar missing and wants to see Edgar in shackles for what he did.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

