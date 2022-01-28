Fort Polk put on increased readiness should Russia invade Ukraine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk is among the military installations across the county put on increased readiness posture should Russia invades Ukraine, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III put some units on heightened preparedness to deploy and put some on increased readiness posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday.

The units include 8,500 troops.

Elements of the following units placed on heightened preparedness to deploy:

82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina

18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg

101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Fourth Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado

Elements of the following units have been placed on increased readiness posture:

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

Fort Hood, Texas

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Fort Polk, Louisiana

Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

Fort Stewart, Georgia

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.