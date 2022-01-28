FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder temperatures arrive this evening, beautiful weekend ahead

Temperatures fall quickly this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We couldn’t ask for a better end to the work week than what we are seeing today as sunshine has returned for the afternoon and helped to warm us back into the middle to upper 50′s. Our winds have been a little stronger behind the front that moved through this morning and those will slowly subside as we head into the overnight. Hopefully you have outdoor plans for this weekend because it will be perfect to get out and enjoy as our overall warming trend gets underway.

Sunshine returns in full force for Saturday (KPLC)

For this evening we can expect mostly clear skies and winds to be on the breezy side for the first half of the night and then once we head after midnight our winds will become less of an issue and then we will turn our attention to temperatures falling quickly. If you do have plans to head out the door this evening make sure to grab the jacket or light coat as temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 40′s before we fall into the upper 30′s by late evening. Waking up on Saturday it will be a cold one once again with lows into the lower 30′s for many locations and that will mean the potential for frost. One thing that will dictate that is the winds and if they relax fast enough, but to be safe if you live along and north of I-10 you’ll want to protect the plants and pets. Saturday will be nice as well with sunshine remaining abundant as high pressure builds in overhead. Highs only reach the middle to upper 50′s, but if you love the warmer weather the good news is that it too is on the way.

Few showers and storms for Monday (KPLC)

Sunday will be a little warmer yet as high pressure remains our best friend as well as the chance for moisture to return to the area as winds turn a little more easterly and southeasterly with time. Highs on Sunday will be back into the middle to upper 60′s and that trend will continue into the new week as well before rain chances and eventually cooler weather makes a return. Looking ahead into next week we will begin to watch an upper level disturbance pushing into the area which could bring a few showers and storms into the region by late afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances remain on the lower end through the middle of the week before a stronger cold front will push through by late week.

Several rounds of rain in the forecast (KPLC)

Unfortunately, the warmer weather won’t be sticking around for good as the second front by Thursday will greatly drop our temperatures once again as highs go from the low 70′s on Wednesday into the upper 50′s by Thursday. We’ll be watching for frost and freeze potentials coming up for much of next week and we’ll keep a close eye on just how low the mercury will fall coming up over the next few days. For now lets sit back and enjoy the wonderful weather ahead as sunshine will be sticking around for the next few days.

Cooler weather will make its return for late next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

