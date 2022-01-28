FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds move out this morning as we start off the weekend with a chill but with plenty of sunshine

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast remains quiet through the weekend, as a dry cold front moved through the area this morning. The front will sweep the clouds away with plentiful sunshine later this morning and afternoon. Cool highs in the 50s will drop quickly after sunset, bottoming out at or slightly below freezing overnight. The weekend brings plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer afternoons with highs back into the 60s by Sunday. Our next rain chance returns late in the day Monday. Warmer temperatures next week with highs back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front moving through by late next week and bringing back a winter blast by the end of the workweek.

