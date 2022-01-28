50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds move out this morning as we start off the weekend with a chill but with plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast remains quiet through the weekend, as a dry cold front moved through the area this morning. The front will sweep the clouds away with plentiful sunshine later this morning and afternoon. Cool highs in the 50s will drop quickly after sunset, bottoming out at or slightly below freezing overnight. The weekend brings plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer afternoons with highs back into the 60s by Sunday. Our next rain chance returns late in the day Monday. Warmer temperatures next week with highs back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front moving through by late next week and bringing back a winter blast by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - January 27, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - January 27, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Nightcast - January 27, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder this afternoon; reinforcing front on Friday brings back the chill