Bicyclist struck and killed in Sulphur; CPSO searching for suspect vehicle

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicycle and a vehicle on Lewis Street in Sulphur Thursday evening.

Deputies believe that the vehicle involved is a 2010 Jeep Cherokee, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Jeep is believed to be blue or black and likely has damage to the driver’s side headlight, hood and windshield. The vehicle will also be missing the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Sr. Cpl. Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator on this incident.

