Cowgirls pick up back-to-back SLC wins, down Nicholls 73-65

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese women’s basketball came away with a 73-65 win over Nicholls here Thursday behind a solid defensive effort and double-figure scoring from Zuzanna Kulinska and Desirae Hansen in the first of a four-game homestand.

The Cowgirls (7-10, 2-2 SLC) held Chelsea Cain, the league’s leading scorer to eight points. Cain entered the game averaging 23.0 ppg. in conference play.

“We did a great job on defense against Cain and we got her in foul trouble early on which was part of our game plan,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. What I love about our team tonight is earlier in the season we couldn’t have won this game. We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight but we found a way to win. I thought our fourth quarter intensity and the energy we had on defense and we closed the gap on the rebounding end really helped us finish the game.”

The win snapped a five-game losing streak against the Colonels and was the first win in Lake Charles over Nicholls since 2017.

McNeese held a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter including its largest lead of the game at 14 with 3:43 to plays behind a three-point play from Divine Tanks and a three-pointer from Kaili Chamberlin.

Kulinska tied her career-high with 18 points on 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 7 free throws while Hansen scored in double figures in her third straight game. Hansen was 6 of 12 from the field including one three-pointer.

McNeese jumped out to an 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter then went cold, allowing Nicholls to take a 16-11 lead. McNeese scored the final four points of the quarter from the free-throw line to cut the Nicholls lead to 16-15.

Hansen’s jumper two minutes into the second quarter gave the Cowgirls a 17-16 lead which snapped a nearly eight-minute drought without a field goal. McNeese would go on to outscore Nicholls 8-3 to take a 25-19. Following three ties and with the score tied at 34 late in the quarter, Kyla Hamilton’s three-pointer gave McNeese a 37-34 lead and one they would hold at halftime.

Nicholls (3-12, 1-3 SLC) also placed two players in double-figure scoring with Chyna Allen leading all players with 25 points. Kyrstin Green chipped in with 11 points.

McNeese will remain home to host New Orleans this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.