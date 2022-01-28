Approximately $500k in ‘high-grade’ marijuana seized following traffic stop, authorities say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop Wednesday led to approximately $500,000 of “high-grade” marijuana being seized.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a car traveling westbound on I-10 near mile marker 38 in Lake Charles for a traffic violation Wednesday, Jan. 26, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Detectives spoke with the driver Michael J. Hutchison, 59, of California, at which time they detected the odor of raw marijuana emitting from inside the car, according to Vincent.

During a subsequent probable cause search of the car, detectives located 12 trash bags containing a total of 137 pounds of high-grade marijuana, with an estimated street value of approximately $500,000, according to Vincent.

Vincent said detectives also located $295,227 and 49 money orders, totaling $32,800, inside the car.

Hutchison was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute; and money laundering, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $340,000.

