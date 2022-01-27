50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2022.

Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Timothy Patrick Perkins, 39, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; assault.

Kendrick Williams, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Rhonda Sue Yanes, 62, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Wyatt Zachary Peterson, 18, Eunice: Burglary (2 charges); attempted burglary; theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Devin Wayne Koonce, 27, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Linda Marange Glisson, 54, Jonesboro: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turning; driver must be licensed; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle.

Jaycen Wayne Whisler, 52, League City, TX: Contractor fraud under $25,000; contractor fraud over $25,000.

Bradley David Juneau, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Samantha Antoinette Bias, 25, Houston, TX: Arson.

Myaleke Travon Bunch, 19, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Michael John Hutchison, 59, Chastworth, CA: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering.

Daniel Leon Johns, 19, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder this afternoon, but another quick shot of colder air arrives Friday
Sunrise - Increased prices of natural gas - V2
Sunrise - Increased prices of natural gas
Sunrise - Increased prices of natural gas - V1
James “Buddy” McElvy
Hometown Heroes - James “Buddy” McElvy