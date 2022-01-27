SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2022.

Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Timothy Patrick Perkins, 39, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; assault.

Kendrick Williams, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Rhonda Sue Yanes, 62, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Wyatt Zachary Peterson, 18, Eunice: Burglary (2 charges); attempted burglary; theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Devin Wayne Koonce, 27, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Linda Marange Glisson, 54, Jonesboro: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turning; driver must be licensed; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle.

Jaycen Wayne Whisler, 52, League City, TX: Contractor fraud under $25,000; contractor fraud over $25,000.

Bradley David Juneau, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Samantha Antoinette Bias, 25, Houston, TX: Arson.

Myaleke Travon Bunch, 19, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Michael John Hutchison, 59, Chastworth, CA: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering.

Daniel Leon Johns, 19, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

