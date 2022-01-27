Search ongoing for Hemphill murder suspect who failed to show in court

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day of his trial.

David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers are assisting Sabine County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Matthew Edgar. Edgar, who is standing trial in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, was scheduled back in court Thursday morning but never appeared. A search began shortly after the trial was expected to resume.

“He is currently a fugitive, and the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are actively currently searching for him,” said Joseph MacDonough, an investigator with Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

A large law enforcement presence is staged near the Hemphill BBQ located on Old Sabinetown Road. Law enforcement officers are on the ground searching the vicinity with K9 officers, and a search helicopter and drones are assisting in the search by air.

“The Texas Rangers are here, Lufkin [Police Department] responded to the scene with their SWAT team, we also have the Texas Department of Public Safety Crisis Negotiation Unit on its way,” Hendry said. “We have a lot of people out here working in a combined effort to help bring this scene to a close.”

Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton said the trial would resume Thursday.

This is a developing story.

