50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing capital murder charges for beating and killing Gabriel Quintanilla (42)(Hidalgo County Sheriff's)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted in an online petition demanding the release of three young men charged after allegedly beating their step-father to death after the man was accused of sexually abusing their sister.

A second, similar petition has more than 30,000 signatures.

The petitions call on Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to release the brothers and a friend who “could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister.”

Pharr police arrested Alejandro Trevino, 18; Christian Treviño, 17; and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, a friend of the siblings, in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found in a McAllen, Texas field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Treviño brothers learned their sister claimed she was inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

The three suspects are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Hidalgo County records show the teenagers are each being held on bonds totaling $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica

Latest News

A lawsuit was filed following the September 2021 explosion involving 22 people claiming...
Wednesday’s explosion at Westlake Chemical marks second in four months
A fire burning creosote poles near Ragley got out of hand Thursday afternoon, Beauregard...
Creosote poles burn
Above average temperatures return as we head into next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry to end the week, plenty of sunshine ahead for the weekend
Heavy smoke being seen throughout Southwest Louisiana this afternoon is from a fire in Ragley,...
Creosote poles on fire in Ragley causing heavy smoke
COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 27, 2022