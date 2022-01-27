No injuries following DeQuincy house fire

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy homeowner was able to safely escape a fire in their home thanks to their smoke detector, according to DeQuincy’s Ward Six District 1 Fire Department.

The Fire Department says they and the Houston River Fire Department were dispatched to the fire on Peach St. around 5 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 26, 2022.

On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves and attic vents of the home and managed to contain the fire to the kitchen and laundry room.

Autoplay Caption

The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities urge everyone to make sure they have an operational smoke detector in their home. If you do not have a working smoke detector you can contact your local fire department for assistance installing one.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.