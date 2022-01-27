No injuries following DeQuincy house fire

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy homeowner was able to safely escape a fire in their home thanks to their smoke detector, according to DeQuincy’s Ward Six District 1 Fire Department.

The Fire Department says they and the Houston River Fire Department were dispatched to the fire on Peach St. around 5 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 26, 2022.

On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves and attic vents of the home and managed to contain the fire to the kitchen and laundry room.

The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities urge everyone to make sure they have an operational smoke detector in their home. If you do not have a working smoke detector you can contact your local fire department for assistance installing one.

