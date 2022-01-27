50/50 Thursdays
MLK ‘Carry on the Dream’ exhibit to visit Lake Charles Civic Center

This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil...
This hearse, shown here at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge, carried the late civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s body almost 54 years ago in Memphis, Tenn.(Ben Solomon | Source: The University of Louisiana System's Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. “Carry on the Dream” tour, featuring the hearse that carried King’s body, will make a stop in Lake Charles on Feb. 7 through Feb. 10.

The Reginald F. Lewis Scholars, in partnership with Raising Cane’s, are teaming up to present the statewide tour of the exhibit, said Katie Harrington of the City of Lake Charles.

The exhibit will be on display in the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall beginning with a free opening reception on Monday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., Harrington said. The reception will feature remarks from local host organizations, a musical selection from Jairus Daigle and the Bulber Youth Orchestra, and an address by local historian Johnnie Mouton.

Regular viewing hours will follow Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day., Harrington said.

The City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University and the Ward 3 Marshal’s Office are collaborating to host the exhibit on its Lake Charles stop.

The tour will also feature screenings of the documentary “I Am MLK Jr.,” which celebrates the life and explores the character of Dr. King.

The University of Louisiana Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program aims to enhance the collegiate experience of black male students in the University of Louisiana System by providing educational programs, mentoring programs, mentoring opportunities and co-curricular experiences to improve outcomes, Harrington said.

More information on the exhibit tour is available HERE.

