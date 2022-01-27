McNeese freshman Christian Shumate emerging as elite scoring threat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s his first season as a McNeese Cowboy and freshman forward Christian Shumate has made an impact.

“Really it’s nice to be able to say that all the work that I have been doing and preparation that I’ve been doing beforehand is starting to look good,” said Shumate. “I think that I’m ahead of the game as far as being a freshman so I think that kind of helps out a lot but I’m really looking forward to seeing what I could become and getting better.”

In 20 games with the Pokes, Shumate is averaging double-figures scoring the ball and is coming off the heels of a career performance against Incarnate Word in which he scored 29 points and grabbed 11 boards. It was his fourth double-double of the season. He says the will to improve and be the best drives him.

“I’m a hard guy to stop and driving in straight lines and getting to the rim, finishing around the rim, but I think I worked on a lot of things really I’ve just been making a lot of improvements working out every day and trying to be the best that I can,” Shumate said.

His Cowboys return to the Legacy Center for a four-game homestand beginning Thursday night against the Nicholls Colonels and the Southland’s leading scorer, Ty Gordon.

“I think we’re doing a good job of preparing for all the guys they have,” Shumate said. “I think we have more than enough to neutralize everything they have and then some, so I think we’re doing a great job preparing for all their guys. "

With 11 more conference games left in the regular season, the focus for Shumate and the Pokes is is clear.

“At the end of the day I just want to win. That’s all I ever really thought about it winning so whether that’s executing what Coach tells me to do or doing something else breaking off from that whatever it is to win that’s mainly what I’m going to do,” said Shumate. “Make the winning plays every time so that’s what I try to do.

