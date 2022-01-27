McNeese baseball aiming for consistency in 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After seemingly playing with one hand tied behind their backs for the past two seasons, the McNeese Cowboy baseball team was finally able to put together a normal off-season routine. Being able to rely on consistency, for once, is something that will help better prepare them for the start of the season.

“That’s probably been the biggest challenge so far is just getting out there and being consistent. That’s just how our game works. It’s a little bit more of an everyday grind with what you’re doing,” said McNeese coach Justin Hill. “We’ve had good moments, we’ve had not so great moments, but the only way to make some improvement on your consistency is to get out there and do it so, because February 18th is coming very soon and we don’t have to be at our best on February 18th but we have to be good enough, but we hope to continue to improve.”

Part of building that consistency before opening day will be filling holes left by key members of their conference championship teams. All-conference standouts in the field like Nate Fisbeck at second and Clayton Rasbeary in right field as well as Will Dion and Jonathan Ellison in the pitching rotation.

“It’s a very new team, even though there’s a lot of returning players, they are stepping into new roles. There are some definite positions that need to be filled, I can’t really say there’s a clubhouse winner but you can see guys who have worked,” Hill said. “For the most part, it’s not like guys have been from a negative standpoint so that’s a credit to a lot of our guys and the character that we have had in the locker room. So I don’t know what the magic number of wins is to finish first or second but the goal is to go out there and we aren’t going to win every game but we sure will try.”

McNeese’s title defense begins February 18 when the Pokes host Stony Brook to open up the season.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.