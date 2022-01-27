50/50 Thursdays
Larry Fedora named head coach of New Orleans Breakers in new USFL league

Larry Fedora is the new head coach of the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers, of the new USFL, has named Larry Fedora as head coach. Fedora has 32 years of coaching experience including 11 as head coach of Southern Miss and North Carolina. He went 34-19 with the Tar Heels, including a 12-2 record in 2012.

“I’m very passionate about the game of football. I love everything about it, and there’s nothing better than when your team goes out and executes the game plan you put together, " Fedora said. “So, getting involved on the ground floor of the USFL is a tremendous opportunity, and I hope that fans jump in too because it’s going to be exciting and a lot of fun.”

The new USFL begins play in April. They will play all their games in Birmingham, Alabama.

