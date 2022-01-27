50/50 Thursdays
“It was like a bomb went off or something.” Local residents reactions to tank explosion

The explosion could be heard and seen across Southwest Louisiana
By Haley Weger
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -An explosion at a Westlake chemical plant created smoke cloud that could be seen for miles, and it echoed across the lake area. The tank exploded at the old P.P.G. facility, which is now Westlake Chemical South.

It’s located on the west side of the lake, near Pete Manena road, south of I-10.

Shock, confusion and fear- that’s what locals say they felt after the explosion this morning, many saying it rattled their windows and shook their homes.

“They had this big boom it was like a bomb went off or something. It was really loud,” said resident Lucy Kristen.

“Sounded like somebody hit the house with a car,” said resident, Andrew Dowers.

An empty tank used for ethylene dichloride exploded at Westlake Chemical’s South Plant this morning, according to officials.

“It rattled the entire house. It could have knocked stuff off the wall if it would have been a little stronger,” said Dowers.

The explosion sent a cloud of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

“Went outside and realized there was a huge plume of smoke coming from the plant area,” said Dowers.

“It was black smoke but it came up small and then huge, huge,” said Kristen.

It left many on edge as everyone tried to figure out what was going on.

“It was so loud. I had no idea I thought maybe it was a bomb somewhere,” said resident Jocelyn Pena.

Multiple agencies responded to the explosion, including Louisiana State Police.

“There was no off site impact, now, some of the surrounding schools did shelter in place as a precaution but that shelter in place was lifted,” said LSP spokesperson, Derek Senegal.

Westlake Chemical Spokesperson Joe Andrepont confirmed that 6 were injured. one was treated on site and the 5 others were transported to area hospitals.

“What you have in industry is you have employees, those that are trained, safety department operations, they’re responding. They are going to the incident. They’re not running from it, they are going to it,” said Andrepont.

Resident Andrew Dowers says living in the area there’s always the possibility of these accidents happening.. but that today’s incident still raised concern.

“Accidents happen, but in the plants they’re not supposed to,” said Dowers.

Officials say the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, and there doesn’t seem to be any lasting threat of the explosion.

The cause of the incident is still unknown as investigators work to determine what happened.

