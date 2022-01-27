50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hair loss salon reopens in Lake Charles

Hair loss salon reopens after Hurricane Laura
Hair loss salon reopens after Hurricane Laura(Tammy Guillory)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s something you would never imagine to see inside a hair salon, loose bark in chairs from storm debris inside.

“We had two trees on the building,” says trichologist Tammy Guillory. “The back side of the building had a tree on it and we had part of a tree on the top of the building on the roof that was stuck on the inside.”

“It was absolutely devastating first of all to see the destruction that was done to the building,” client Lynn Soram said. “I, like I’m about to cry now, was absolutely devastated for her.”

But after more than a year of struggle and strife, there was a chance to rebuild.

“It’s much bigger and better than it was - much more room,” Guillory said.

The new space wasn’t created overnight. It came after months of decision-making and battling with insurance agencies.

“Totally a faith walk because a bunch of days I wanted to quit,” Guillory said. “A bunch of days I cried because it was just so hard with the insurance companies and everything giving us all that grief.”

A monumental reopening for Southwest Louisiana residents with hair loss, as it’s one of the only salons specializing in it in the region.

“Unfortunately, I’m having some hair loss due to some health issues and she has helped not only my self esteem,” Soram said.

The salon is located at

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica

Latest News

Reactions and the latest on the explosion at Westlake Chemical South on Wednesday.
Westlake Chemical officials and State Police address tank explosion
- clipped version
- clipped version
Workers in the area evacuated their job sites immediately following the explosion.
OSHA investigating tank explosion
We'll see a slightly warmer Thursday as sunshine sticks around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy frost possible tonight, warmer weather on the way