Hair loss salon reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s something you would never imagine to see inside a hair salon, loose bark in chairs from storm debris inside.

“We had two trees on the building,” says trichologist Tammy Guillory. “The back side of the building had a tree on it and we had part of a tree on the top of the building on the roof that was stuck on the inside.”

“It was absolutely devastating first of all to see the destruction that was done to the building,” client Lynn Soram said. “I, like I’m about to cry now, was absolutely devastated for her.”

But after more than a year of struggle and strife, there was a chance to rebuild.

“It’s much bigger and better than it was - much more room,” Guillory said.

The new space wasn’t created overnight. It came after months of decision-making and battling with insurance agencies.

“Totally a faith walk because a bunch of days I wanted to quit,” Guillory said. “A bunch of days I cried because it was just so hard with the insurance companies and everything giving us all that grief.”

A monumental reopening for Southwest Louisiana residents with hair loss, as it’s one of the only salons specializing in it in the region.

“Unfortunately, I’m having some hair loss due to some health issues and she has helped not only my self esteem,” Soram said.

The salon is located at

