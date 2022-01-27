FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry to end the week, plenty of sunshine ahead for the weekend

Temperatures slowly falling through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our beautiful weather continues this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we have managed to climb back into the upper 50′s close to 60. High pressure will continue to keep things quiet for the next few days, which will be great news for those who have any outdoor plans although we will have some cold starts in between. Warmer weather still looks likely for next week, but we may be in for a weather-whiplash as temperatures look to take a dive behind a stronger cold front.

Temperatures not quiet as cold as what we saw last night (KPLC)

Looking at tonight’s forecast you’ll want to make sure to grab the jacket or a light coat as temperatures will continue to fall through the evening back into the middle to upper 40′s. We managed to fall back to the freezing mark this morning for many locations and if there is some positive news it won’t be that cold tonight as clouds move into the area overnight as a disturbance begins to push through the region. As you wake up on your Friday morning temperatures will be ranging from the upper 30′s north of I-10 to lower 40′s along and south with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start. There will be a front that passes through during the morning and into the early afternoon but it will be a dry front, which will mean no rain but it will mean a colder night and Saturday morning.

Weather looks to stay dry for the next few days (KPLC)

The weekend is looking to remain nice as well with high pressure firmly in charge and that will mean a green light special for any outdoor plans as many begin to get ready for Mardi Gras balls. Temperatures will begin to warm slowly as well with highs on Saturday into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s and then even warmer for Sunday with many areas managing to climbing into the middle 60′s with a few locations back into the upper 60′s. Moisture will begin to return for our Monday though as winds turn more easterly to southerly with time and that will be ahead of several disturbances that look to move through the area into next week bringing opportunities for rain. If you are a fan of the warmer weather the good news is that highs will stay steady in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s through next Wednesday.

Clear and quiet weather ahead for the weekend and to end the week (KPLC)

After the middle of next week, that is when things change as models continue to insist on a strong cold front clearing the area by late week and bringing another taste of winter with highs dropping into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. That’s something we will have to watch closely as details will change between now and then, but the bottom line is the weather looks to be nice the next several days. A chance of frost will remain in the mix for Saturday morning before warmer weather returns to the forecast by the start of next week.

Above average temperatures return as we head into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.