FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder this afternoon, but another quick shot of colder air arrives Friday

By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Expect a cold start to the morning but temperatures rebound into the upper 50s by afternoon under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight won’t be as frigid thanks to clouds, but a dry cold front moves through Friday and sends temperatures back down to the freezing mark by Saturday morning. The weekend looks nice and pleasantly cool. Warmer weather returns by early next week with a couple of days in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong cold front moves through late next week and brings a threat of storms and a significant drop in temperatures by the end of next week! More details on that over the days ahead. Have a great Thursday!

