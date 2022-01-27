Business’s surveillance footage captures blast of plant explosion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Video surveillance footage from a local business captures the blast from Wednesday’s plant explosion in Westlake.

“I looked out the back door and there was just huge black smoke just rolling, you know, into the air from somewhere,” Misty Johnston said. “I don’t know where.”

A Sulphur business’s video surveillance footage captures moments after the plant explosion.

“It shook all of our signage, our lights, our cameras on the ceiling kind of swayed a little bit,” Johnston said.

The blast so loud, Safety Wearhouse employee Misty Johnston said she didn’t know what to expect.

“There was a huge boom. I mean, I literally went outside and looked at the side of the building, because I was actually expecting to see a truck parked inside our wall or something, you know,” Johnston said. “That’s just how loud it was, It was very loud.”

The business is within close proximity of the plant. The smoke rising in the distance was a tell-tale sign of what had just happened.

“My first thoughts were, ‘thank God my husband isn’t working in that plant today’,” Johnston said. ”I didn’t know if it was CITGO, or what plant it was, but my dad was working in CITGO, so I immediately called my dad, and I was like ‘where are you at’.”

