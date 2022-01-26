50/50 Thursdays
Woman wants to warn others of phone scam

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’d all like to think maybe we’ve won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, but don’t bet on it.

Brandy Kinney says the caller several days ago was quite enthusiastic and tried hard to get her to share his enthusiasm.

For a fleeting moment, she let the thought of winning cross her mind.

But then he told her she needed to get a “cash card” to get the prize.

Brandy knew it was a scam when the man on the phone told her she needed to buy a “cash card” to claim her ten thousand dollars a week.

“He kept on and kept saying that ‘I won’ and that they needed me to be home within 30 minutes for the prize patrol to come to my house,” Kinney said. “Eventually, he told me he wanted me to go get a money pack card, and that’s when I really, reallly knew that they were just fishin’.”

She decided to talk about it because she was concerned someone a bit more naive might fall for the scam.

“I answered it with a fake voice, and he thought I was an older woman because he asked me if I was between 50, 60 or 70,” Kinney said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m 46.’ And he said, ‘You won $10,000 a week for life.’ And I said, ‘There’s no way.’”

She was really surprised when he kept pushing it - even asking her to go borrow money from somebody.

“He wanted me to get $200. And I told him I didn’t have $200 to get a money card,” Kinney said. “So, he started to try to persuade me to go and borrow the money from somebody.”

Kinney said she hung up and blocked the caller.

Moral of the story: You never have to pay to win a sweepstakes.

