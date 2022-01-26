50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 25, 2022.

Joanna Robin Crosby, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Madison Gayle Sexton, 21, DeQuincy: Armed robbery; instate detainer.

Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Vinton: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; theft of a firearm; burglary; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Damien Dewain Louis Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated property damage; use of illegal weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dedrick Janae Gobert, 21, Westlake: Possession of stolen firearms.

Chelynn Neche Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; speeding.

Jaylen Lacquez Lamb, 21, Lake Charles: Robbery; battery.

Alex Steven Meyer, 34, Port Arthur, TX: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Sonzelet Sevon Kennon, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

William Ray-Franklin Day, 21, Hitchcock, TX: Burglary; theft of $25,000 or more.

Eric Dewayne Cathey Jr., 32, Houston, TX: Monetary instrument abuse (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Jermyre Jermar Bowers, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Matthew Arvie, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Jason Monroe Stark, 33, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (3 charges).

Amanda Gayle Chapman, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Larry Free Free, 39, Vidor, TX: Improper display of a temporary license tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Timothy Patrick Perkins, 39, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; assault.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy day with our cooler pattern in place through the weekend
Recent storms have compromised the coast and impacted wetlands that protect bordering...
Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project receives millions in funding
Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project will provide non-structural hurricane reduction measures,...
VIDEO: Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project receives millions in funding
Brandy Kinney says the caller several days ago was quite enthusiastic and tried hard to get her...
Woman wants to warn others of phone scam