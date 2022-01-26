SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 25, 2022.

Joanna Robin Crosby, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Madison Gayle Sexton, 21, DeQuincy: Armed robbery; instate detainer.

Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Vinton: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; theft of a firearm; burglary; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Damien Dewain Louis Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated property damage; use of illegal weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dedrick Janae Gobert, 21, Westlake: Possession of stolen firearms.

Chelynn Neche Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; speeding.

Jaylen Lacquez Lamb, 21, Lake Charles: Robbery; battery.

Alex Steven Meyer, 34, Port Arthur, TX: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Sonzelet Sevon Kennon, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

William Ray-Franklin Day, 21, Hitchcock, TX: Burglary; theft of $25,000 or more.

Eric Dewayne Cathey Jr., 32, Houston, TX: Monetary instrument abuse (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Jermyre Jermar Bowers, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Matthew Arvie, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Jason Monroe Stark, 33, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles (3 charges).

Amanda Gayle Chapman, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Larry Free Free, 39, Vidor, TX: Improper display of a temporary license tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Timothy Patrick Perkins, 39, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; assault.

