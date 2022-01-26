50/50 Thursdays
Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project receives millions in funding

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A major project years in the making is finally coming to fruition. Proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project will provide non-structural hurricane reduction measures, as well as ecosystem restoration.

“People in that area are at risk due to flooding from surge and waves associated with tropical events, which you’ve seen over the last few years,” public affairs specialist Rene Poche said. “And that’s pretty much where the program came from.”

Recent storms have compromised the coast and impacted wetlands that protect bordering communities from storm surge.

This project targets that issue with structure elevations and flood proofing qualifying homes in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes.

It’s going to depend on location, structure and how low that first-floor elevation is,” Poche said. “That’s going to drive everything.”

Poche said the project has been in the works for several years now, but the $125 million passed by Congress from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as a supplemental disaster relief bill, will kick start the program.

“The need was established. The program was established. But the money wasn’t available, and now, the money will be available,” Poche said.

Poche said public meetings will be held for the community to attend, but dates have not been set as of yet.

