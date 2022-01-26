50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Second arrest made in December shooting on Louie Street

Jermyre Bowers and Alonzo Banks have been arrested in connection with a December 2021 shooting...
Jermyre Bowers and Alonzo Banks have been arrested in connection with a December 2021 shooting on Louie Street.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A second arrest has been made in a December shooting in the 200 block of Louie Street, authorities said.

Jermyre Jemar Bowers, 22, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25, following the arrest of Alonzo Gerard Banks, 24, on Jan. 12. Both arrest warrants were issued on Jan. 12.

The shooting, in which a 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, happened on Thursday, Dec. 23, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. The man was brought to the hospital by private means.

Fondel said Banks was arrested at a residence in the 6000 block of Tom Hebert Road. Thirteen days later, Bowers was arrested in the 300 block of N. Cities Service Hwy. in Sulphur.

Alonzo Gerard Banks

  • Attempted second-degree murder.
  • Bond: $450,000.

Jermyre Jemar Bowers

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapons by a person convicted of certain felonies.
  • Bond: $675,000.

Fondel asked anyone with any additional information is asked to contact lead detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 26, 2022
We'll see a slightly warmer Thursday as sunshine sticks around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy frost possible tonight, warmer weather on the way
Boil advisory issued for Dutch Harper Road in DeRidder
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint on Jan. 5 in reference to...
Lake Charles man accused of sexual battery