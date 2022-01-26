Second arrest made in December shooting on Louie Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A second arrest has been made in a December shooting in the 200 block of Louie Street, authorities said.

Jermyre Jemar Bowers, 22, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25, following the arrest of Alonzo Gerard Banks, 24, on Jan. 12. Both arrest warrants were issued on Jan. 12.

The shooting, in which a 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, happened on Thursday, Dec. 23, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. The man was brought to the hospital by private means.

Fondel said Banks was arrested at a residence in the 6000 block of Tom Hebert Road. Thirteen days later, Bowers was arrested in the 300 block of N. Cities Service Hwy. in Sulphur.

Alonzo Gerard Banks

Attempted second-degree murder.

Bond: $450,000.

Jermyre Jemar Bowers

Attempted second-degree murder

Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapons by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Bond: $675,000.

Fondel asked anyone with any additional information is asked to contact lead detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311.

