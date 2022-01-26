50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston alum Silas Ardoin named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Texas catcher Silas Ardoin
Texas catcher Silas Ardoin(Texas Athletics)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin, TX (KPLC) - Silas Ardoin has made a name for himself in a short time in Austin as a catcher for the Texas Longhorns. Last season, the Sam Houston High School product helped the Longhorns not only reach the NCAA Tournament but make the College World Series field for the first time since 2018.

Wednesday, Ardoin’s stellar play was recognized by the Big 12 by being one of 18 players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. No. 1 Texas had seven total players on the all-conference team. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Ardoin threw out 20 runners on the bases last season and batted .239 with nine doubles, one triple and one homer. Faltine, one of the best defensive shortstops in the country, batted .249 with 18 doubles and five homers last season.

