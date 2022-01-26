50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake Chemical Spokesman: Shelter-in-place lifted, six injuries reported

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information is received.

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant Wednesday morning was felt throughout the area and caused a plume of smoke that stretched across the sky.

Plant officials say an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank exploded. The cause is under investigation.

Six injuries have been reported at the plant, none of which appear to be life-threatening, Westlake Chemical spokesman Joe Andrepont said. One person was treated onsite and five people were transported to area hospitals.

Andrepont said all shelters-in-place have been lifted, and there are no vapors in the air

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.
First responders on scene following plant explosion
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
News agencies in Costa Rica reported that Roland Terrell, 58, and his wife Terri Terrell, 56,...
VIDEO: Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 25, 2022