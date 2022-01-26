Westlake Chemical Spokesman: Shelter-in-place lifted, six injuries reported

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information is received.

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant Wednesday morning was felt throughout the area and caused a plume of smoke that stretched across the sky.

Plant officials say an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank exploded. The cause is under investigation.

Six injuries have been reported at the plant, none of which appear to be life-threatening, Westlake Chemical spokesman Joe Andrepont said. One person was treated onsite and five people were transported to area hospitals.

Andrepont said all shelters-in-place have been lifted, and there are no vapors in the air

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

