Lake Charles man arrested for DWI third

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested for DWI Third after being found in a vehicle with alcoholic beverages inside, according to Calcasieu Parish authorities.

Jose A. Trinidad, 47, faces one count of Third-Offense DWI.

Deputies responding to a call of a man passed out in a car near the intersection of Leger and Hebert roads around 8 p.m. Saturday found Trinidad inside the vehicle, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

When the deputies spoke with Trinidad, they detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath and saw alcoholic beverages in the car, Vincent said. Trinidad’s balance was unsteady and his speech incoherent, she said.

Due to Trinidad’s level of intoxication, the deputies called emergency medical services and he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, she said.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn by hospital personnel and blood sample was collected, Vincent said.

After Trinidad was medically cleared, he was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center, Vincent said. He was released Monday on $25,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

